Wolves v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats
Wolves and Tottenham meet for the 15th time in the Premier League on Sunday. Here's what the stats show:
In all competitions, this will be the 100th meeting between Wolves and Spurs. In their last meeting in May, Spurs won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are looking for consecutive Premier League wins over Wolves for the first time since winning both meetings in 2003-04.
This will be the eighth time that Nuno Espirito Santo has faced a fellow Portuguese in the Premier League (Marco Silva, Jose Mourinho and Bruno Lage), with the Spurs boss winning just two of the previous seven.
Wolves have won just one of their seven Premier League matches at Molineux against Spurs - two draws, four losses - a 1-0 victory in February 2010.