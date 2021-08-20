Wolves v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

In all competitions, this will be the 100th meeting between Wolves and Spurs. In their last meeting in May, Spurs won 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are looking for consecutive Premier League wins over Wolves for the first time since winning both meetings in 2003-04.

This will be the eighth time that Nuno Espirito Santo has faced a fellow Portuguese in the Premier League (Marco Silva, Jose Mourinho and Bruno Lage), with the Spurs boss winning just two of the previous seven.