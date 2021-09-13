Everton v Burnley: Last time out

Everton host Burnley in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

A stunning strike from Dwight McNeil helped Burnley boost their Premier League survival chances with a 2-1 win at Goodison Park in March.

The Clarets capitalised on a Everton error in the 13th minute, with Chris Wood firing his shot past the reach of Jordan Pickford.

McNeil doubled the visitors' lead shortly afterwards with a sublime curling finish into the top-left corner.

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin halved the deficit before the break, heading home Tom Davies' cross.

Both sides missed chances in the second half, with Calvert-Lewin mistiming a header and Matej Vydra unable to make the best of a couple of good goalscoring opportunities.

The win left Sean Dyche's side seven points clear of the bottom three, while Carlo Ancelotti and Everton remained five points adrift of the Champions League positions.