Seagulls on for a special season?

Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

As goalless draws go this was a decent game where either side could have won it - but 0-0 was probably a fair result.

Defender Shane Duffy said after the game he was frustrated he couldn’t take two good chances, but several players had opportunities to put the game to bed.

Arsenal, however, were dangerous on the break and both sets of substitutes injected something extra to their team.

A swirling wind and torrential rain may not have helped, but both teams deserved credit for their intent to play fluid, attacking football.

As the international break begins, most supporters will be delighted with a 14-point haul. However, the fact the team felt they could have more says a great deal about how high expectations have grown on the south coast.

Graham Potter says it’s just a start, but if the Albion continue to replicate this form it could be a special season.