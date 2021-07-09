Leeds have announced that teenager Alfie Hughes has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 18-year-old has agreed a one-year-deal and will link up with the under-23 squad for the new campaign.

Hughes, who made 21 appearances for the under-18s last season, said it was "something everyone works towards".

“Pretty much every day my mum and dad have taken me to training, so it’s good they can be here with me for this moment," he added.