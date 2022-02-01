Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

If it ain't broke, don't fix it - especially not at January prices - seemed to be the view taken by Manchester City this transfer window.

Ferran Torres was sold a clear vision by Barcelona and the club stuck to their policy of not standing in players' way. The transfer of Julian Alvarez looks a potentially exciting one, but the player won’t play any part for City this season.

With Dusan Vlahovic signing for Juventus, that's one of the discussed targets for our Sergio Aguero replacement off the market.

All eyes will be on the summer, when the club will look to do the impossible and replace Aguero, which will no doubt dominate headlines again.

