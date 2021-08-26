Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said he was pleased with his side’s “excellent” performance - despite losing to Burnley on penalties in the Carabao Cup second round.

The Magpies lost the shootout 4-3 after Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron saw their spot-kicks saved by Burnley goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

"We all know penalties are a lottery and they can go either way,” said Bruce.

"If you want to be critical we've missed big, big chances, and at this level against a Premier League team you've got to take them.

"But we're not having any luck at the minute. We've got to keep bashing away and I'm sure it'll change."