With the loss of key centre-back Jannik Vestergaard last summer, Saints were looking for a hero to emerge.

Enter Mohammed ‘The Scorpion’ Salisu.

Southampton brought Manchester City’s 12-game winning streak to an end on Saturday thanks to a staggering defensive effort, and Salisu was at the heart.

The Ghanaian defender rightly took the plaudits with heroic numbers: most tackles (seven), blocks (three), interceptions (four), and an incredible 14 clearances. He also led with the most passes and won two aerial duels to add to his impressive stats.

He is enjoying the form of his life this season after a slow start since joining from Valladolid in August 2020. He’s since developed into a mainstay in Hasenhuttl’s defence, and has missed only one game this campaign - the 3-0 loss at Arsenal.

Salisu’s numbers have been superb all season. According to fbref.com, he leads the entire league for clearances (128), ranks second for interceptions (62), fifth for aerial duels won (85) and fourth for tackles won (38).

He is now among the league's elite and the challenge for Saints will be whether they can keep hold of their super scorpion now that the big six are circling.

