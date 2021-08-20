The Reds are "blessed with a really good crowd" and the team are excited to have Anfield back to full capacity for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Describing the Kop, he said: "When you sit there, you go just for the football - if they get on their toes then the whole stadium follows. I cannot wait to feel this connection again."

He said Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson are closer in fitness to being involved in the game. Fabinho is unlikely to feature after reports of his father's death. Klopp said: "It's a private situation. He is at the training ground and is doing what he is able to do. We are giving him all the warmth and love we can."

When asked about a new contract for captain Henderson, Klopp said there was nothing to be concerned about;