Hasenhuttl is able to welcome back Kyle Walker-Peters after he tested positive for Covid-19 but Will Smallbone, Tino Livramento and Theo Walcott are still unavailable.

He said he is looking to in-form striker Armando Broja “to keep developing” and there has been no movement on a permanent deal for the on-loan Chelsea player: “We need to find the right decision for everyone. He enjoys it here, everybody loves him and as long as he is our player we will have fun with him.”

Saints are unbeaten in five before a tough run of fixtures against teams in the top half of the table: “It’s a good feeling if you believe you can get points in every game,” he said. “It’s good for the club and keeps everyone focused. We’re hoping to show how good we are in the next few games.”

On having the depth of squad to be flexible in how he sets his side up: “It’s good not to be one dimensional. In the past we didn’t have the opportunity to play different shapes. Now we can try things that make it harder for our opponents to prepare.”