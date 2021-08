Midfielder Jake Cain has joined League Two Newport County on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old made his senior Liverpool debut in February 2020 in an FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury.

Cain, who signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool in July 2020, said: "It's the first loan of my career and it's a new challenge for me, so I'm really excited to get going and show the fans what I can do."

