Adam Webster was your man of the match as Brighton held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Amex Stadium.

The Brighton defender was captain on the night and his performance was worthy of that distinction, marshalling the back line expertly and helping keep Romelu Lukaku quiet.

Webster capped off a fine performance with a goal when he met Alexis Mac Allister's corner in the second half to draw Brighton level.

