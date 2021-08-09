Wolves' summer ins and outs

Happy with Wolves' summer transfer business so far? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes on 31 August?

Here's the full rundown of the Molineux club's ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Yerson Mosquera (Atletico Nacional), Louie Moulden (Man City, free), Francisco Trincao (Barcelona, loan), Rayan Ait-Nouri (Angers), Jose Sa (Olympiacos), Bendeguz Bolla (Fehervar)

Outs: Sadou Diallo (released), Cyriaque Mayounga (released), Hong Wan (released), Toti Gomes (Grasshoppers, loan), Ruben Vinagre (Sporting Lisbon), Rui Patricio (Roma), Leonardo Campana (Grasshoppers), Bendeguz Bolla (Grasshoppers, loan), Dion Sanderson (Birmingham, loan), Renat Dadashov (Desportivo de Tondela, loan), Theo Corbeanu (Sheff Wed, loan), Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town, loan)

Track every transfer from across the Premier League and English Football League