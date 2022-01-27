Transfer news: Melo loan deal in doubt
Arsenal's hopes of signing Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo on loan until the end of the season from Juventus are in doubt as the Serie A giants are seeking an 18-month agreement. (Athletic - subscription required), external
AC Milan have made an offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but the Gabon international has demanded more than double what Zlatan Ibrahimovic is paid at the Italian club. (Star), external
Meanwhile, the Gunners are expected to firm up their pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz before the end of the transfer window. (Birmingham Mail), external
Arsenal, along with Newcastle, are targeting Napoli's 23-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, who is valued at £60m. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external
French defender William Saliba, 20, wants to return to the Emirates from his loan spell with Marseille in the summer, despite rumours suggesting he could join the Ligue 1 club on a permanent deal. (football.london), external