Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

It may only be Newcastle’s fifth Premier League match of the season but it feels like a crucial one for under-pressure manager Steve Bruce.

He spoke after the defeat by Manchester United about “negativity” on Tyneside following his side’s winless start to the season and calls from some fans for him to leave.

But, ahead of the visit of Leeds, Bruce described the Magpies’ support as “astonishing” - and acknowledged the crowd has always been behind the players “whatever their thoughts are about me.”

A big talking point on the Total Sport phone-in on BBC Radio Newcastle this week has been who plays in goal.

Freddie Woodman has started all of Newcastle’s games this season, but has come in for criticism following the 4-1 loss at Old Trafford, particularly for failing to stop Cristiano Ronaldo’s two goals.

Karl Darlow is fit again after recovering from Covid-19 and Bruce has admitted he now has a difficult decision to make.

The Newcastle boss is boosted by the return of Ryan Fraser, whose pace and direct play could be key, especially with Callum Wilson still unavailable because of a thigh injury.

Follow live text and radio commentary of Newcastle v Leeds on Friday night