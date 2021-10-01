Lawro's predictions: Chelsea v Southampton

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Chelsea have lost their past two games, against Manchester City and Juventus, but this is not the start of any serious slump.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will demand a performance this time, and I would be shocked if their losing run continues on Saturday.

Southampton have looked good in some of their games, but that hasn't been enough for them to win one yet.

Saints will probably adopt a similar approach to the one that got them a draw at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and will hope for a similar performance too.

But a point is probably the best they can hope for again here - and I don't see them getting one.

MVP's prediction: Chelsea were on an amazing run until they lost to City last weekend and they should bounce back here. 3-0

