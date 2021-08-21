Leeds 2-2 Everton: Bielsa reaction

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to Match of the Day: “We dominated a large portion of the game, more than the opponent but in function of that dominance we should have created more chances at goal and suffered less chances at our goal.

“The public is always a stimulus and the presence of the spectators is very important. It made us very happy and it was very emotional to play in front of them again.

“Our goalkeeper made two interventions that we valued as a goal in our favour today and allowed us to get the draw.”

On the penalty incidents, one given to Everton, one not given to Leeds: “The referee and VAR do what is fair and what they see."