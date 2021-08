Arsenal's player-plus-cash bid for England midfielder James Maddison, 24, has been turned down by Leicester City. The Foxes are not interested in the players offered in part-exchange. (Football Insider)

Meanwhile, forward Reiss Nelson is attracting interest from Crystal Palace as a potential loan signing. Arsenal will allow the 21-year-old England youth player to leave because his game time is likely to be limited. (Sky Sports)

