Burnley v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Burnley boss Sean Dyche makes just one change from last weekend's 2-0 defeat at Liverpool as he bids to halt a run of five successive Premier League losses spanning the end of last season and the start of the new campaign.

Ashley Westwood recovers from a toe injury to replace Jack Cork in midfield, while Aaron Lennon - who rejoined the Clarets in midweek - is among the substitutes.

Leeds, meanwhile, make two changes from their 2-2 draw with Everton eight days ago as both Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich drop not just out of the team but out of the matchday squad entirely. More on whether those omissions are injury related when we get it.

Diego Llorente, who made his comeback from injury in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Crewe, replaces Firpo, while Rodrigo comes in for Klich. New England call-up Patrick Bamford leads the line for the visitors.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Wood, Barnes.

Subs: Hennessey, Bardsley, Collins, Thomas, Pieters, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Lllorente, Struijk, Cooper, Ayling, Phillips, Dallas, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Subs: Klaesson, Cresswell, Forshaw, Summerville, McCarron, Costa, Roberts, Gelhardt, Shackleton.