Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

In the aftermath of the FA Cup exit at West Ham, head coach Marcelo Bielsa said having nine players out makes it a difficult situation to manage before the two sides meet in a week's time at London Stadium in the Premier League. Forward Patrick Bamford (hip) the latest to add to the injury list, just after coming back from a hamstring problem.

The absence of four main strikers accounts for the blunt cutting edge in a cup tie during which Leeds failed to trouble the Hammers' keeper Alphonse Areola, although they played well in the first two thirds of the pitch. Debutants Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde looked assured enough in midfield and defence respectively. A first start for Sam Greenwood emitted flashes of confidence from the striker, if no serious goalscoring threat.

The trio may well be required in seven days' time, although Raphinha, Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw will be expected to reclaim their first XI berths having been on the bench... providing the club's injury curse does not strike again in training!

Reports suggest that right-back Cody Drameh, 20, could be heading on loan to Cardiff City. It is fair to say, in the main, the club's Under-23s being called upon to step up look capable of coping with life in the top flight. With an unprecedented spate of players being absent the fact is they have to.