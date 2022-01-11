Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Graham Potter has achieved much in his two and a half seasons as Brighton boss. The Seagulls’ playing style has been completely overhauled. The age profile of the squad has shifted from experienced campaigners towards some of the most exciting young talents in the Premier League.

Barring a catastrophic final four months of the season, he should eclipse the Albion’s highest top-flight finish of 13th. Some of the more optimistic Amex regulars harbour hopes of European football in 2021-22.

There is one glaring omission from Potter’s Brighton CV, which he will hope to put right on Friday – a victory over arch rivals Crystal Palace. Five times he has failed to win, and the previous two outings have ended in defeat.

Ever since promotion to the Premier League in 2017, Brighton fans have felt it's only a matter of time before they overtake Palace. The Albion have the better stadium and training ground. They appear, on paper at least, to have the better structured club.

Results tell a different story. Brighton are yet to finish above Palace in the top flight and have only twice in the past 30 years - 2011-12 and 2012-13 - been higher in the footballing pyramid only twice.

And the less said about the latter season the better - as Ian Holloway’s Eagles beating the Seagulls in the Championship play-offs on their way to promotion.