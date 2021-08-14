Leicester 1-0 Wolves: Lage reaction

Wolves manager Bruno Lage speaking to Match of the Day: "It was my feeling [that Wolves would equalise in the second half]. We had a good moment and we started to control the game. In the first half we had a good chance to score then two or three minutes later they scored.

"But at the break I said it could come us to. If we played inside [Leicester's half] then we would create chances, and we did that playing against a strong team who have just won a trophy and were playing with three centre-backs.

"We started the second half well and they reacted, moving to three centre-backs, and we tried to put more players between the lines.

"I'm not happy because we deserved more than we got but I have confidence in the way we are and what we are doing."

On Adama Traore's missed chances: "Adama is a top player, a top man. He wants to improve and we'll work together to do that."