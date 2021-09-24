Win needed to break the tension

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Last Saturday’s defeat by Brentford was something of a cold shower for the expectations of many Wolves supporters, which had been dialled up by their performances in three gallant losses and the eventual breakthrough win against Watford.

Their attacking play looked blunt and ineffectual compared with the efficient menace carried by the Bees, and in the closing minutes became entirely shapeless as Bruno Lage sent on all available attacking resources at the same time.

Spirits were revived to a degree by the response to falling two behind against Spurs in the Carabao Cup, although Wolves have probably had all the honourable defeats they can stand for a while.

Between the Southampton game this weekend and Newcastle to come before the next international break, Lage's side need at least one victory to break the tension that suddenly seems to surround them.