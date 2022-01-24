Arsenal players look fatigued and are running on empty, according to fan Harry Symeou from The Chronicles of a Gooner podcast.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "There are so many issues that are of concern to Arsenal fans at the moment.

"One of my big concerns going into this season was that we put an over-reliance on the youth players in the hope that they could deliver week in, week out.

"Unfortunately, right now, with the way the squad has been depleted and the fact we are really paper thin at the moment, we are suffering a bit of burnout as well.

"We started the year with that FA Cup tie and the disappointing result, had a lot of players missing and the north London derby was postponed. The Manchester City performance was good but, right now, we are just running on empty it really feels that way.

"We’re in a really difficult position and I was in the stadium looking at Mikel Arteta thinking: 'Come on you’ve got to do something, you’ve got to change this.' But you look at the substitute options they had available and there was really nothing that stood out.

"That’s partly his fault, it’s partly Edu’s fault - because they have allowed players to go. There’s no excuse for the fact that we haven’t accommodated for the Africa Cup of Nations. We’ve known about that for ages, so you can’t use that as an excuse.

"We’re out on our feet at the moment. You saw that against Liverpool and you saw that again against Burnley."

