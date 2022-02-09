Newcastle are at home once again in the Premier League on Sunday as Aston Villa head to St James' Park.

Eddie Howe's side pulled themselves out of the relegation zone with an energetic 3-1 win over Everton on Tuesday - but can they now get a third successive win?

Magpies fans got a small glimpse of £35m signing Bruno Guimaraes against the Toffees, but should Eddie Howe hand the Brazil midfielder a place in the starting XI this weekend?

It's time to pick your Newcastle team to face Aston Villa