On this day in 2005, former Manchester United captain Roy Keane announced his retirement from international football.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder made his first senior international appearance as a teenager in 1991 and helped his country reach the last 16 at the 1994 World Cup.

A row with manager Mick McCarthy meant he did not feature at the 2002 World Cup, however he was called back by McCarthy's successor Brian Kerr before retiring following their failure to qualify for the 2006 tournament.

Keane earned 67 caps and later became the Republic's assistant manager between 2013 and 2018.