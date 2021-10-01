Klopp on unbeaten run, Man City & Roger Hunt
- Published
Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before his side's Premier League home game with Manchester City on Sunday.
Here are the key points from the Liverpool boss:
As Liverpool remain the only unbeaten side in the league, Klopp said their form will help his players going into the game as his coaching staff don't have to boost confidence. But he warned "we have to play a proper football game to have a chance”;
On their opponents, Klopp said "City are an outstanding team" and described this fixture as as "a special game of the season", revealing they're all looking forward to it;
After Manchester City lost to PSG in the Champions League, Klopp felt they dominated the game despite the result and described Pep Guardiola's side as "still the best team in Europe”;
After the death of Roger Hunt this week, Klopp remembered the Liverpool and England legend as "one of the most influential players in the country".