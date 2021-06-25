Kalvin Phillips might be idolised by Leeds, and now England, fans - but the midfielder has admitted he still gets "starstruck" when he sees famous people.

Singer Ed Sheeran joined the squad for a singalong this week, including a rendition of Three Lions, which the players joined in with.

"I was just sat there looking at him like - Ed Sheeran’s sat right in front of me," Phillips told the Daily Euros podcast.

Phillips is the only outfield player to have played every minute of England's group stage matches of Euro 2020, but he says he was even nervous joining up with his international team-mates.

"The first time I came here I was a bit starstruck as well."

