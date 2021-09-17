Klopp on Firmino, Salah, Mane, rotation & Palace

Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's home Premier League match against Crystal Palace.

Here are the key lines from the Liverpool manager:

Brazilian forward Robero Firmino is "not ready" yet as he recovers from a hamstring injury, and won't start training with the team until next week;

There is "nothing to say" about any update on talks over a new deal for Mohamed Salah, but in terms of how sharp the striker looks, Klopp said: "He's spot on, really good";

He thinks Sadio Mane looks "really sharp" as he chases his 100th goal for the Reds, the forward is in "a really good moment" and has "a smile on his face" even when missing chances;

He will make changes and rotate the squad again given this will be Liverpool's third game in a week. He highlighted the importance of having the likes of James Milner and Curtis Jones available again after injury;

Klopp said Virgil van Dijk could have played against AC Milan but resting him was the right thing to do after last season's injury;

On the importance of Joel Matip, Klopp said he "cannot help people who do not see the quality", and described the centre-back as "an incredible player";

He has noticed a "massive difference" with Crystal Palace under Patrick Vieira, highlighting their attacking options and the form of Conor Gallagher, saying they are a "proper footballing side".

