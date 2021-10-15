Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before his side go to Brentford and has warned Saturday’s trip to Brentford (17:30 BST).

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Players returning from international duty makes this match more difficult for the Blues;

The demands of international breaks contribute to players having to participate in too many games;

Five of his players have been nominated for the Ballon d’Or award, but he doesn't know who they are;

Newcastle United’s new ownership means there is a “new competitor for titles and places in the top ranking”;

Brentford will play with “enthusiasm, courage and confidence” in Saturday’s fixture after a positive start to life in the Premier League.

Follow all of Friday’s Premier League news conferences