Brighton 0-0 Arsenal: Potter reaction

Brighton boss Graham Potter speaking to Sky Sports: "It is what it is with the result, but the performance was fantastic from us.

"I loved our courage, our quality. It was a wonderful performance and I am really proud of the players.

"As a coach you know that the hard bit is putting the ball in the net but we tried everything.

"The intensity was great, playing out from the back and going into a high press. Going man for man with their high quality players, it was a fantastic performance."