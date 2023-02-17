Graham Potter's situation at Chelsea is either worthy of sympathy or "not good enough" according to the panel on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues panel.

Two wins in 14 games and only four goals scored in their last nine makes for grim reading but The Athletic's James Horncastle said he understood the difficulties Potter faced.

"He's come in during the season and not had a pre-season to get to know the players or implement his ideas," said Horncastle. "Then the season is interrupted by the World Cup and he had more players to integrate.

"It's hard to know what to expect from him, other than to try and give them some structure and make them sound defensively.

"It feels like they're moving in the right direction but football is very impatient. He has to stay strong, stand by his principles and keep trying to implement them."

French football expert Julien Laurens disagreed, saying Chelsea had to be better.

"You can give him excuses and justifications but it's not enough," he said. "He's not the only one to blame but you don't see enough of what he wants to do.

"I want him to succeed but right now, overall, it's not good enough."

