Celtic 6-1 Hibernian: Who impressed?

Sead Haksabanovic ran riot on the left throughout the first half, playing a key role in both goals for James Forrest as he tortured Hibs' right-back Chris Cadden.

Haksabanovic was withdrawn at the interval but the impressive wing play did not stop, with Forrest and then Liel Abada taking on the mantle on the opposite flank.

Forrest deserves the headlines, banging in a hat-trick on his first start of the season to take him into the 100 goals club at Celtic. It was a timely reminder of what the Scotland winger can do as Jota recovers from injury.

Giorgos Giakoumakis was another making the most of a rare start, leading the line with real vigour and helping himself to a fine double.