Cup progress shows we can win away - Lyons

Midfielder Brad Lyons aims to build on his first 90 minutes of the season by helping Kilmarnock end their Premiership away woes.

The 25-year-old made just his second start of the campaign last weekend as Derek McInnes' men beat Dundee United in the Scottish Cup at Tannadice.

Now he's determined to play a part in securing a first league win on the road, with Killie having taken just two points from 13 away games so far.

He said: "On a personal level it was really good to get 90 minutes under my belt, help the team and get through to the next round.

"We always love a cup run, we got that feeling of Hampden Park in the semi-final of the League Cup and we want to do that again in the Scottish Cup.

"Like any team if you win a game, the week after you are all confident and positive and we can't wait for Saturday now.

"We want to push our league form on now, especially away from home.

"It's a big confidence boost that we have shown we can win away from home not just as players but the travelling support, we really wanted to do it for them.

"The fans at Tannadice were incredible for us, they really kicked us on. You feel tired in the last 10-15 minutes but they are singing in the stands and the atmosphere really did kick us on."