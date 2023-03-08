'It's up there with one of the games or evenings of my career'
- Published
Chelsea manager Graham Potter speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the win over Borussia Dortmund: "It's an important game, it's a special atmosphere. It's a passionate evening. Both sets of supporters contributed to that. Stamford Bridge was rocking and our performance helped that.
“To win a game and go into the last eight of the Champions League, it's up there with one of the games or evenings of my career. I watched the first penalty and it didn't work so well. I can't do anything. It's down to Kai and his talent and testament and that's at the top level.
“I'm really pleased. Fantastic atmosphere, fantastic evening. The players and supporters were tremendous. We had to be against a team that have 10 wins on the bounce. It was a special night.”
Key stats from Potter's excellent night
Graham Potter has become just the second English manager to win five games in a single Champions League campaign, along with Bobby Robson at Newcastle in 2002-03.
Chelsea have now progressed from five Champions League knockout stage ties after losing the first leg, the joint-most of any team in the competition's history (Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid also five).
The Blues scored more than once in match for the first time in 13 matches in all competitions, since beating Bournemouth 2-0 in the Premier League in December.
Raheem Sterling's opener for Chelsea was his 20th home goal in the Champions League, the first English player to reach this particular milestone.
With five shots and two chances created, Kai Havertz was directly involved in over half of Chelsea's 13 shots against Borussia Dortmund in this match.