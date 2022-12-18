Jack keen on new Rangers contract - Gossip

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack has revealed he has yet to start discussions with Rangers regarding a new contract as the 30-year-old expressed his desire to remain at Ibrox beyond the end of his contract this summer. (The Herald On Sunday), external

New manager Michael Beale claims Rangers are the "biggest club in Scotland" and says that should be reflected in their recruitment strategy, with the Englishman suggested that they should be looking to Scottish talent to bolster their options. (Scottish Sunday Express)

Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin, who was linked with a move to Rangers last summer, has been banished from his club training by head coach Ronny Deila for transfer interest in the 21-year-old's services, according to Foot Mercato. (Football Mercato via Scottish Sunday Express), external

