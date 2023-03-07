We asked for your views on Monday's Premier League game between Brentford and Fulham.

Here are some of your comments:

Brentford fans

Don: Football is a team game - and boy are Brentford a team of players who play for each other. No selfish players looking for individual glory, all for the team!

Daniel: Toney steps up yet again and showed other clubs we’re European contenders. Frank has done a marvellous job and look how far we’ve come. This time last season we were focusing on relegation and now we may be going to Europe.

Ian: Kevin Schade is one for the future. Every pundit says that Brentford will be lost when Ivan Toney is suspended. I think that Brentford will do fine and prove the pundits wrong again!

Giles: Fulham were arguably the better team in the first half but Brentford came alive after 60 minutes, competed for every ball and were deserved winners in the end. There was a really good atmosphere in the stadium as befits a derby game.

Fulham fans

John: Fulham are beginning to be caught out as they only have one way of playing and one shape and don’t have the quality and strength in depth and personnel to play differently. They also really missed Palhinha.

Richard: In what has been a great season, Fulham were off the pace for much of the game. Palhinha, who is a key part of Fulham’s midfield, was badly missed. Mitrovic is in a barren spell and needs to get scoring again. Brentford deserved to win, though the penalty was dubious. Onwards to Arsenal and Manchester United.

Andrew: We were poor - slow to the ball and lacking aggression. Brentford deserved the win. However, the second Brentford goal was not a penalty and the referee had a poor game.

Zac: I thought the penalty was soft, it completely changed the complexion of the second half. All credit to Brentford for their performance but I think we were a bit hard done by.