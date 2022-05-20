Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Everton

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Everton are safe after their thrilling comeback from 2-0 down to beat Crystal Palace on Thursday, and their fans are probably still getting their breath back now. Some of them might only just be getting home.

It's just as well Everton have got the job done already, really - I wouldn't exactly be confident about their chances of staying in the Premier League if Frank Lampard's side had to get anything at Emirates Stadium to avoid the drop.

So, the best news for the Toffees is that this result doesn't matter. Arsenal are hardly reliable themselves at the moment but they are at home and, although Everton won at Leicester at the start of May, their record on the road is still very poor indeed.

All of this means I am expecting the Gunners to win - but I don't think they can rescue their hopes of making the top four from here.

Given the position they were in a few weeks ago, Mikel Arteta's side should already have secured a spot in next season's Champions League, but they have been so bad that it is not even in their hands with a game to go.

That must hurt, especially because they had another blip just before that and it appeared they had recovered.

I don't think the Arsenal players will get too much sympathy from their fans, either. The mood at the ground will probably be along the lines of 'you have messed this up, there is no-one else to blame'.

Find out how Lawro thinks the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go