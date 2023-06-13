The latest episode of BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club discussed Ivan Toney's recent comments about his ban and missing the World Cup.

Toney said missing last year's tournament in Qatar was a bigger punishment than the ban he received for breaking Football Association betting rules.

He was charged in November and missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said: "He is entitled to his opinion, of course. With regards it coming out before the World Cup, I don’t have an answer for that.

"He’s very angry about that and we understand that. He has broken the rules and I think there are bigger issues at play here in terms of gambling being an addiction and he needs help with that.

"I don’t agree with the stuff about him not being allowed to train with his team-mates for however many months. He’s clearly got beef with the FA - and I understand that because ultimately he missed out on a World Cup."

New York Times' journalist Rory Smith added: "It's understandable that this would be very raw for Ivan Toney.

"I saw the statement from his KC who highlighted the hypocrisy in football. It’s hard to disagree with the general sentiment of that.

"I understand why Toney is angry about it, why he is curious about the timing. Southgate came out and defended him. He re-called him up for the England team.

"Toney seems to be edging towards saying the FA knew it was coming down the tracks so didn’t want to take him to Qatar.

"The alternative is that you take him to Qatar and bury it for a little while so he can go to the World Cup, which is also not particularly great behaviour."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds