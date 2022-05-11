Watford v Everton: Team news
Watford full-back Hassane Kamara is suspended while Joao Pedro will be assessed after missing the Crystal Palace defeat with a groin problem.
Samir, Tom Cleverley, Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis were all injured at Palace and could be missing - as might Kiko Femenia and Joshua King through illness.
Everton's Yerry Mina is out because of a minor calf injury but Vitaliy Mykolenko has recovered from cramp.
Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey could return at the weekend.