Liam Fox has returned to Hearts to take over as B team head coach after spells at Livingston, Dundee United and Aberdeen.

The 39-year-old fills the vacancy left by Steven Naismith following his promotion to the first-team helm.

Fox has previously coached Hearts' Under-17s, Under-20s, reserves and first team and now returns after a three-year absence to lead the B team in the Lowland League.

“I’m delighted to be back at Hearts and already looking forward to getting started," he said.

“This club means a lot to me and has done ever since I became a supporter as a young boy. It was an honour to come through the academy system as a player and start my coaching career here, and it is a privilege to be able to come back and take over as B team head coach.

“Away from Hearts I’ve gained a lot of experience at different top-flight clubs in a variety of coaching roles and I feel perfectly placed to bring those skills to the B Team as well as younger age group players and coaches within the academy."