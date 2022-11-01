Karim Benzema has been named in the Real Madrid squad having missed the last seven matches with a muscular problem. But Aurelien Tchouameni and Eden Hazard both miss out through injury.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not travel with Celtic after the defender "pulled up a bit sore" after the weekend win over Livingston, with manager Ange Postecoglou saying that "the artificial pitch wasn't great for him."

Other than long-term absentee Callum McGregor, Celtic have no other injury concerns.