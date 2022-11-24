S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

United fans complained about former chairman Martin Edwards, they complained when he floated the club on the London Stock Exchange and they have certainly complained about the Glazers, who they accuse of taking vast sums of money out of the club at a time when neighbours Manchester City have benefited from massive owner investment.

"Two of my longest Manchester United pals say 'careful what you wish for'," Jim O'Neill, a respected economist and lifelong United fan who was a significant presence in the Red Knights group who tried to buy the club in 2010, told BBC Sport.

"They point out that many people have never liked any owner that United have had.

"One has to be really careful, but it is very complex. United's brand is seemingly never-ending. It has remarkable prestige and someone out there might be prepared to pay the sort of crazy price that will probably get them to sell."

Will a sale definitely happen? This is not absolutely certain. O'Neill thinks it will. And if it doesn't, he feels a transformation in the Glazer ownership will be required.

"I think change is now inevitable," he said. "But given the publicity around this statement, if the Glazers can't sell, they are going to have to change pretty dramatically how they preside over United's ownership going forward and introduce some common purpose and culture which goes throughout the whole club.

"The Ronaldo episode is another ridiculous example of how they wanted to run the club."

Read more on the United ownership story here