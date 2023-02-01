Hearts fan Greg Playfair, @OorWeeChat podcast, external

Despite the transfer window slamming shut at midnight, there was no need for Jambos to stay up late in the hope of a last-minute deal as Heart had sorted their business early in the month.

Robbie Neilson bolstered a squad - which most would have agreed was already the third best in Scotland – with three exciting and youthful additions.

The first man through the door was central defender James Hill on loan from Bournemouth. Having cost a reported £1m just 12 months ago, his obvious quality has shone through after just three appearances with the team yet to concede a goal in those 270 minutes.

His long throwing ability will definitely prove to be another weapon in Neilson’s arsenal, with everyone seeing how effective it was in leading to the opening goal in the 5-0 rout of Aberdeen at Tynecastle.

Hearts have also cast their net to the Japanese market, which has proved so rewarding for Celtic in recent years, and have brought in attacker Yutaro Oda on a long-term deal.

From the glimpses we have seen of him, I’m sure he can bring a different option to the attacking third but I think he will be afforded a long bedding in period as he acclimatises to life in Scotland. He’s already been subjected to ‘Yer Da patter’ as he’s been referred to as Yoda by pundits and fans alike. I’m already dreading the game that falls near May 4th.

The most talked about acquisition for Hearts this window has undoubtedly been the loan signing of 18-year-old Australia forward Garang Kuol from Newcastle.

Kuol has yet to start a match, but you get the feeling that once he gets up to speed with Hearts' tactics and the intensity of the Premiership, he can contribute massively to the efforts in retaining third place and winning the Scottish Cup.

It had been anticipated by Neilson that Callum Paterson would have joined us in the transfer window but alas Sheffield Wednesday would not budge on their asking price, despite Ann Budge giving Joe Savage funds to try and get this over the line.

I’m sure Dr Funk will be worth the wait as it’s rumoured he will sign a pre-contract to join in the summer and play in a right wing-back role. I, for one, am delighted with this purely on the basis I don’t have to see Paterson having to possess a random squad number like the other January recruits, as if he’s taking part in a Gorgie Squid Games.

Overall, it’s arguably the best transfer window since the days of Vladimir Romanov when we were treated to 11 signings in 2006.

I’ll take the potential quality over quantity this time around and given how well most of the summer additions have fared, it’s hard to disagree with the belief this could be another hat-trick in terms of recruitment success.