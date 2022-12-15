Rangers 'haven't discussed' Porteous

Ryan Porteous, scorer of Hibernian's opener at Ibrox, is out of contract in the summer and has some suggesting Rangers would, or should, be interested in the centre-half.

When asked on BBC Radio Scotland, Rangers manager Michael Beale says: "Ryan is a good young player. He played in a new position and he scored a goal.

"My focus has firmly been on this group.

"I've seen him come through. I was here when he made his debut. He's a big part of their squad and I wouldn't want to speculate on that.

"I know it's come out he's not signed a contract. He must have something in his mind, but it won't be Rangers because we haven't discussed him yet."

SNS