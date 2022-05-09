Chelsea 2-2 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Chelsea remain unbeaten against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League (P8 W5 D3), only playing more home matches in the competition without ever losing against Middlesbrough (15), Fulham (15) and Stoke (10).

Wolves haven’t conceded a first-half goal in any of their past 17 away Premier League games – the longest such run in the competition’s history.

Blues have scored 70 goals in the Premier League this season – the first time they have hit this tally since their most recent title winning campaign in 2016-17 (85 goals that term).