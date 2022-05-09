Chelsea 2-2 Wolves: Pick of the stats
Chelsea remain unbeaten against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League (P8 W5 D3), only playing more home matches in the competition without ever losing against Middlesbrough (15), Fulham (15) and Stoke (10).
Wolves haven’t conceded a first-half goal in any of their past 17 away Premier League games – the longest such run in the competition’s history.
Blues have scored 70 goals in the Premier League this season – the first time they have hit this tally since their most recent title winning campaign in 2016-17 (85 goals that term).
Conor Coady’s equaliser (96:29) was Wolves' second-latest ever Premier League goal since exact times have been available (from 2006-07), after Raul Jimenez v Burnley in August 2019 (96:55), while it was also the second latest goal Chelsea have conceded in the competition during this period after Luis Suárez’s strike for Liverpool in April 2013 (96:30).