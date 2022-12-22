Saints buoyant, but Davidson plays down Euro talk

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson says his side are "in a good place" ahead of their Christmas Eve trip to Celtic.

The Saints came from behind against Ross County last weekend to return from Dingwall with all three points and extend their unbeaten run to six games.

"Taking the games against Celtic out, we feel we have a chance to win any game," he told SaintsTV, external.

"We have quality going forward, we're quite strong at the back so the nucleus is there, we just need to make sure we stay fit, keep the positivity and the run of form that has been there for a wee while.

"We'll have some ups and downs on the way but we just need to make sure we stay level-headed. If you asked me this time last year, the difference in positions of where we were, I'm in a much happier place this time around, we're looking up the way rather than down."

However, Davidson was quick to shut down any talk of European football just yet, stressing it's a bit early in the season to be thinking so far ahead.

"I said it even when we won the cups, for us it's about staying in the league, that is the remit for the club," he added.

"It doesn't sound exciting, but it is realistic. Knowing what our main goal is and then we can maybe add things on to that like we have done in the past.