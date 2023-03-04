'Livingston face competition for Deas'

Livingston manager David Martindale has confirmed his interest in Robbie Deas but admits he faces competition for the 23-year-old Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender's signature. (The National), external

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson believes it is "only a matter of time" before manager David Martindale is the subject of approaches from other clubs. (The Irish News), external

Livingston left-back Cristian Montano says his mother and girlfriend saved him from suicide after he was sacked by Oldham Athletic in December 2013 following his arrest amid spot-fixing allegations that were later dropped. (Scottish Sun), external

