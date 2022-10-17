John Lundstram says Rangers had to "dig deep" to record Sunday's 2-1 win over Motherwell with confidence "low" after the midweek 7-1 Champions League hammering by Liverpool.

The win means the Ibrox side remain two points behind reigning champions Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and the English midfielder told Sky Sports: "It was a big one. Before the game, we knew it was going to be a tough day for us.

"They were at home and they always put the pressure on. The win was needed. It was a proper performance from the boys. It wasn't about being pretty."

Lundstram admitted it was always "going to be nervy" after Motherwell pulled a late goal back after he scored Rangers' second and, asked if confidence had been dented by the Liverpool loss, he replied: "It is going to be.

"Coming off a defeat like that, of course confidence is going to be low. There has been a lot of talk about trying to bounce back and, thankfully, we did that."