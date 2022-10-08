Here's what Livi boss David Martindale had to say after his side fell to defeat: “I know why we never took three points from the game", he said. "Slack defending, and we don’t take our chances.

"The frustrating thing is that we should be coming away from that 0-0; last week against St Mirren should have been one each. That’s 2 points and a clean sheet, but we’re sat here talking about getting beat 1-0 in a game we dominated.

"We’ve got to do better. Credit to Ross County, they defended their box well and took their chance when it came to them.

"I’m pretty confident it won’t be a rut. We’ll take it one game at a time, and trust the process we’ve got in place. It doesn’t matter what you think you deserve. You’ve got to go and take it."