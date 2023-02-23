Your Crystal Palace cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Aki Riihilahti got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Tresbon: Alan Pardew - a limited player who achieved immortality with two crucial contributions. A wonderful cross for a decisive goal against Blackburn in the 1989 play-off final second leg. “That's the bit I like” purred Brian Moore on the commentary. And also his legendary goal a year later in the FA Cup semi-final win over the then invincible Liverpool.

Phill: Eric 'the ninja' Young. A great defender from the early 90s who was also useful to have in the box for attacking corners.

Henry: Peter Ramage - always wore his heart on his sleeve, and was very underrated. Big part of the 12-13 promotion campaign.

Paddy: Don Rodgers - great player, great tash! The last of the real footballers.